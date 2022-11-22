Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $641.08 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $641.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00389423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

