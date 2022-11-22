DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 7.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.94. 25,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,369,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Trading Down 10.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

