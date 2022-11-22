Direct Digital (DRCT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Direct Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 104 402 586 7 2.45

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.36%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 99.22%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Direct Digital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.04 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.17

Direct Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

