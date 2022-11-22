DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,247 shares.The stock last traded at $106.90 and had previously closed at $106.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.