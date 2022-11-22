DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,247 shares.The stock last traded at $106.90 and had previously closed at $106.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

