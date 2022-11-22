DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $10.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.62. 271,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

