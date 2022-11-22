Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

