Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,656. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

