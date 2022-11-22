DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 2.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $160.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DexCom

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

