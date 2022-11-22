Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.75 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.6 %

FRA DPW traded down €0.61 ($0.62) on Tuesday, hitting €38.08 ($38.85). 2,147,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.42 and a 200 day moving average of €36.32. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

