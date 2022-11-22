Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.99) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($52.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.36) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.26) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.32 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, hitting €38.69 ($39.64). 3,662,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.33. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.27) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.34).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

