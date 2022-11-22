Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.40). 41,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 49,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.41).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.49. The company has a market capitalization of £24.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

