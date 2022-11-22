Dent (DENT) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Dent has a market capitalization of $65.12 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

