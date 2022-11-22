Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 58,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

