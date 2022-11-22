Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $343,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.