DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $142,065.97 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

