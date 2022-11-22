DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $1.58 million and $133,268.38 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

