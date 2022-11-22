Dawn Protocol Trading Up 3.9% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.79 million and $6.88 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

