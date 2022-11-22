Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Raised by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up approximately 12.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.68% of Daqo New Energy worth $35,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,527. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

