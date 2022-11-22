DAO Maker Price Hits $0.81 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and $662,680.41 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00005022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.74 or 0.08008264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00463373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.84 or 0.28429815 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.