Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 3,930 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,339,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,018,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Progressive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 827,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 218,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

