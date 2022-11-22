D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $52,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

