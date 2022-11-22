CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF)
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.