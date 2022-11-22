CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

