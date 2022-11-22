CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by analysts at CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.42.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
RY stock traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,963. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
