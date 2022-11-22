CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by analysts at CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock traded up C$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,963. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

