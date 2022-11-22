Critical Contrast: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) vs. Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and Sisecam Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.41 billion 1.41 $154.28 million $2.41 12.13 Sisecam Resources $540.10 million 0.79 $24.40 million $2.86 7.51

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit Materials and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 11.65% 7.48% 3.30% Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Materials and Sisecam Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 4 5 0 2.56 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Materials presently has a consensus price target of $32.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Summit Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Sisecam Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. It has operations in the United States; and in British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

