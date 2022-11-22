Critical Comparison: Kyndryl (KD) and Its Rivals

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kyndryl to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Kyndryl and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kyndryl
|-8.59%
|-51.01%
|-9.14%
|Kyndryl Competitors
|-246.45%
|-216.41%
|-11.29%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kyndryl and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kyndryl
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Kyndryl Competitors
|253
|1674
|2873
|58
|2.56
Insider & Institutional Ownership
61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kyndryl and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kyndryl
|$18.66 billion
|-$2.32 billion
|-1.53
|Kyndryl Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|-$31.62 million
|11.46
Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Kyndryl peers beat Kyndryl on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
