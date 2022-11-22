Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $82,181.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,054.80.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 208,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 2.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 97,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Criteo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

