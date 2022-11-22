CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $24.22 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

About CPI Card Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

