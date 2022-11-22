Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $160.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.28 or 0.00057704 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00076453 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009929 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022986 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005402 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.