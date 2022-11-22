Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

NYSE MCO opened at $290.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.85 and a 200-day moving average of $280.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

