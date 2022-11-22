Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $347.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.84 and a 200-day moving average of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.