Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of CI stock opened at $319.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.29 and a 200-day moving average of $281.77. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

