Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

EQIX opened at $651.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.83 and its 200 day moving average is $635.41. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

