Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

