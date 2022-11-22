Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $199.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

