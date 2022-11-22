Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in CVS Health by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

