Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 101.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 356.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $386.89 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $683.96. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 391.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

