Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Critical Review

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 26.74% 9.04% Yext -23.46% -50.82% -16.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Core Scientific and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.11 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Yext $390.58 million 1.64 -$93.26 million ($0.73) -7.10

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Yext 0 4 0 0 2.00

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 6.28, indicating a potential upside of 3,639.57%. Yext has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Yext on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

