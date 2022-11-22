Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 154,733 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1,807.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,733 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TRMB stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

