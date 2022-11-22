Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,055 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.