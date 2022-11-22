Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.