Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,361,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 490.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 193,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

