Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $7.58 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 6.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $218.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

