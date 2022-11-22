Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,305 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
