Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,305 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

