Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up about 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Concentrix worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concentrix Stock Up 1.7 %

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.31. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

