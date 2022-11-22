Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.86 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.