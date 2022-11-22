Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $43,797.78 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
