Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. 125,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

