Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.09. 296,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,356,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,268 shares of company stock worth $4,476,456. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.