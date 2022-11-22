Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.85. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 3,026 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on COGT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
