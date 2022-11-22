Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.85. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 3,026 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COGT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

