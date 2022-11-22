CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.27. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.